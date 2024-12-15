FNM A PARTY BORN AND SOAKED IN CORRUPTION

It was quite embarrassing for a group of FNM protesters as they stood outside the Fox Hill Community Centre on Tuesday 10 December 2024, shouting, invective at the Prime Minister and his guests, pastors from across the island of New Providence. The pastors came to engage in a dialogue with the Prime Minister on the current state of affairs. The topics included the crime situation, the country’s reputation, national security and the social safety net in our country.

What did those preachers have to do with the things that the protestors were shouting? Nothing! Yet, the protestors were there outside standing on the side of the road, shouting about who must go and about corruption. They obviously don’t know the history of their own party, which was born out of corruption.

The separation from Lynden Pindling by the FNM’s founders came because they were engaged in funny business. Sir Cecil Wallace Whitfield only latched on to them to make up the numbers.

One of their founders was later convicted of cocaine trafficking and went to jail. Another only escaped going to jail by the grace of God.

Then you have the next generation, who sold the National Insurance building and then counted the unlawful proceeds in the House of Assembly. One of the next generation FNMs was fired for collecting money from children to build a public park and kept the money for himself. The generation after that, the now leader of the party, had to resign as chairman of the party in the face of a scandal.

The now chairman of the FNM Duane Sands was condemned for interfering in a court case by a Magistrate and gave the star witness a multi-million dollar contract just before she was about to testify in the Frank Smith case

Dr. Sands himself had to resign as a minister for violating the COVID rules by allowing wealthy foreigners into the country in violation of the rules.

So those poor folks you can’t forgive, even though they didn’t know what they were doing each and every one of them, those demonstrators in the red shirts should get up this morning, look in the mirror and when they see the letters on those shirts, they will know what corruption is.

The FNM is born in, soaked in, encrusted in corruption.

How do you spell corruption? F.N.M.

