PHOTO OF THE WEEK

THE FNM ABANDONS THEIR DUTY TO THE HOUSE: as a result of their own bad behaviour, damaging the Speaker’s mace, disobeying the Speaker’s commands and rulings, six members of the Opposition, sans the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis were banned from attending House sessions for two meetings. That means they cannot come back until late January. Our photo of the week showing the empty seats as result of the FNM’s bad behaviour on 4 December 2024. The penalty was imposed 11 December 2024.