Mitchell In Washington D C

Fred Mitchell MP with Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz at the Canon Building US House of Representatives in Washington D C. 14 June 2022. From left Ambassador Wendell Jones, Fred Mitchell, Congresswoman Schultz, Alfred Sears and Ryan Pinder.

Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell led a delegation of Ministers of the Government to Washington D C,. On the delegation were Alfred M. Sears, QC, Minister of Works, Minister of Legal Affairs, Ryan Pinder, Ambassador Wendall Jones and their respective technical and support staff from 6 June to 8 June 2022.

Th delegation was in the United States to support Hurricane Dorian restoration projects in Abaco and Grand Bahama as well as infrastructural improvement around the AUTEC Base in Andros:

Attending these meetings were United States Senators, Congresspersons and their respective Staff members including:- Senator Brian Schatz (D – HI), Member of Appropriations Subcommittees on Defence, and Military Construction; Member of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on State Department and USAID Management

Senator Marco Rubio (R – FL), Vice Chairman of Select Committee on Intelligence, Member of Appropriations Subcommittees on Military Construction and State and Foreign Operations; Ranking Member on Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere

Senator Jon Tester (D – MT), Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defence; Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction

Congressman Mike Waltz (R – FL), Member of the House Armed Services Committee

Congressman John Rutherford (R – FL), Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction

Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D – FL), Chair of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis

Congresswoman Lois Frankel (D – FL), Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations

Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations

Senator Bill Hagerty (R – TN), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on State Department and USAID Management; Member of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere; Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittees on Military Construction and State and Foreign Operations

Congressman Ken Calvert (R – CA), Ranking Member of Appropriations Subcommittee on Defence.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D – MN), Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defence

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D – FL), Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction

Congressman Gregory Meeks (D – NY), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D – CA), Chair of the House Financial Services Committee.

