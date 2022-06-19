Caricom Ambassadors At U  S Reception

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ambassadors of the CARICOM Caucus — including Bahamas Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Wendall K. Jones — joined other envoys from around the world on Thursday, June 16, at a reception hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the State Department on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Mr. Blinken invited the diplomats to join him and President Joe Biden in working for peace around the world. Shown from left to right are Anthony Phillips, Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago; Noel Lynch, Ambassador of Barbados; Bocchit Edmond, Ambassador of Haiti; Wendall K. Jones, Ambassador of The Bahamas; and J. Marten Schalkwijk, Ambassador of Suriname. ( From Bahamas Chronicle)

