MITCHELL SPEAKS ABOUT PINDLING AT 50TH FOR UB

The University of The Bahamas is celebrating 50 years as an institution. It first began as the College of The Bahamas with the amalgamation in 1974 of the C R Walker Technical College, the San Salvador Teacher’s College, the Bahamas Teachers College, and the Government High School’s sixth form. Fred Mitchell was invited to reflect on the fifty years and the genesis of the University from the Pindling years to the present. His host was the Chair of the Board Allyson Maynard Gibson and President Janyne Hodder.