FOX HILL DAY CLIMAXES THE FOX FESTIVAL

13 August 2014

St Paul’s Baptist Church

Macedonia Baptist Church

Mt Carey Baptist Church

The basketball finals

Outside St Mark’s

With Debbye Ferguson, the Olympic athlete

With the Chinese Ambassador

Ever since the 1880s, it seems that the people of New Providence have been coming up to Fox Hill to mark Emancipation Day 1 August with their own special celebrations. Over the years, it has come to be known as Fox Hill Day, the second Tuesday in the month. You can expect the climbing of the greasy pole, the platting of the maypole and treats like sea grapes and guineps with coconut cakes. This year was no exception. The MP for Fox Hill Fred Mitchell hosted a group of politicians and civic leaders as they followed the tradition of going from church to church of the four Baptist churches in Fox Hill, to listen to the children and their recitations and then to perform themselves and leave a donation. This year the political groups sang the negro spiritual “ I’m Free”. The choir was led by Fred Mitchell MP and Shannondon Cartwright, Deputy Leader of the FNM, while Deputy to the Governor General Ruby Ann Cooper Darling directed the choir. President of the Senate LaShell Adderley joined the choir as well. The photos are by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF