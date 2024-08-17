A ROW AFTER THE OLYMPICS

There was a bitter exchange between Pauline Davis Thompson, the Olympic gold medalist and Stephen Gardiner, the Olympic gold medalist over Mr. Gardiner withdrawing from the 400 metre final race in Paris this year. Ms. Davis said Mr. Gardiner had insulted his country in not giving a reason for his withdrawal immediately after that withdrawal due to an ankle injury. Most people felt that Ms. Davis spoke too quickly. Mr. Gardiner is not known for holding his mouth back. He told Ms. Davis Thompson to butt out and that she had not presented a good example for the Bahamian athletes who followed her in the Olympics. We hope that ends there.