NO FURTHER STATEMENTS ON THE POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Nassau Guardian printed a statement that the British police investigators that were invited to come to assist with the investigation into a set of notes about the conduct of CDU’s former chief Michael Johnson. A mistake was made by putting the names and times of the investigators into the public domain. There was no reason to do so and the mission may have been imperiled as a result of it. Our view is that the Government and the police should make no further comments on this matter until the investigation is done. Let’s hope we hear no more of it.