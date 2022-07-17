Mitchell Visits Long Island

At the graveside of the founder of the PLP Sir Henry Taylor 11 July 2022 Reginald Minnis, Fred Mitchell MP, Sirnardo Hart, Derrell Wells,  Donneldo Harris Annie Minnis Paul Clare Jr.

Fred Mitchell, Chair PLP, with officers of the North Long Is Branch of the PLP 13 July 3022 at the Blue Chip Restaurant in Simms with Captain Mario Simms et al

Jermaine Davis, Paul Clare Jr, Fred Mitchell MP, Sirnardo Hart, Jerome Brown, Donneldo Harris

At the Long Island Museum in Buckley’s with Ambassador Jamaal Rolle, Senator Tyrel Young, Fred Mitchell MP and Patsy Cartwright

Town meeting Clarence Town 11 July 2022

Town meeting in Glintons 12 July 2022

