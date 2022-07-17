GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY BOASTING ABOOUT NOTHING

After abandoning their role as the maintainer of the city of Freeport, the Grand Bahama Port Authority now boasts about spending half a million dollars on roads. They got a nerve.

15 July 2022

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) has invested a further approximately $500,000 to extend its road resurfacing project in Freeport, in addition to the initial investment of $1.1 million of critical infrastructure work which commenced on May 22, 2022.

The first phase of the road surfacing project saw the complete resurfacing of the Fishing Hole Road, West Atlantic and Adventures Way roundabout, Beach Way Drive, Bahama Reef Boulevard, Pioneers Way, Waterfall Drive, Tarrytown Street and Grand Bahama Highway.

“The road resurfacing project funded by GBPA and led by our City Maintenance and Management section began work almost two months ago on several major roads and thoroughfares across the city of Freeport,” said Troy McIntosh, GBPA Deputy Director of Building and Development Services. “We are thrilled that GBPA has committed a further half a million dollars in additional funds to this vital initiative to improve our roadways within Freeport.”

The second phase of road work commenced on July 1st on Sergeant Major Drive North near the Fire Station and will continue onto Gambier Drive near Sunland School and Hawksbill Subdivision, including Bimini Place, Inagua Place, Acklins Place and Rum Cay Place.

Mr. McIntosh said that these roads were selected using the Road Rating System, which allows inspectors to assess the condition and rideability of our roads on an annual basis. “Our commitment to the upkeep of the city is steadfast,” added Mr. McIntosh. “After the challenging storm events our community has overcome over these past few years, we believe a refresh of our infrastructure is needed as we work together to prepare for future investment opportunities in our city.“

