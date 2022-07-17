WHAT’S GONNA HAPPEN IN LONG ISLAND

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The talk all around Long Island is whether or not their beleaguered MP Adrian Gibson is going to resign or not, given that he is charged before the courts with several serious offences of corruption. The law: the constitution and statute law does not require him to resign once charged. He only is disqualified from sitting if he is convicted and sentenced to a  term of imprisonment 12 months or more.  Even then, he is unlikely to resign until the appeal process is done which means by him given his obdurate nature right up to the Privy Council. So bottom line is don’t look to any time soon.  However, the PLP should be getting ready anyway.  The fact is notwithstanding the public protestations of the FNM and their official position that they stand behind Mr. Gibson, they do not. They are seeking to push him out the door .  The seat is being warmed for Dr. Duane Sands.  The party wishes Dr. Sands to be in a position to take the FNM into the general election as its leader with the seat in Long Island.

This Week's Posts

PLP Women Pay A Call On Mrs. Ann Marie Davis

PM Speaks In Miami With Ralph Gonsalves PM St Vincent And Grenadines

Celine Seymour Graduates University Of Edinburgh… On To LSE

Flag Raising Postponed In Fox Hill 19 July 2022

Fred Mitchell’s Independence Stop In  Georgetown/ Rolle Town, Exuma

Mitchell Visits Long Island

GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY BOASTING ABOOUT NOTHING

This Month's Posts

Flag Raising Postponed In Fox Hill 19 July 2022

Fred Mitchell’s Independence Stop In  Georgetown/ Rolle Town, Exuma

Mitchell Visits Long Island

GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY BOASTING ABOOUT NOTHING

WHAT’S GONNA HAPPEN IN LONG ISLAND

CHARLES FAWKES DIES THE LAST BUT ONE OF THE LEFT WINGERS

IS IT RIGHT TO BAN HAITIAN WOODEN VESSELS ?

THE CENTRAL BANK ABANDONS IS FOOLISH CHEQUE PROJECT

AYTON AND HEILD TOGETHER ON ONE TEAM?

INDEPENDENCE DAY THE 49TH EDITION

THE NATIONAL HONOURS AWARDS ARE ANNOUNCED

HUBERT MINNIS CAUGHT IN A LIE

Flag Raising Postponed In Fox Hill 19 July 2022

Fred Mitchell’s Independence Stop In  Georgetown/ Rolle Town, Exuma

Mitchell Visits Long Island

GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY BOASTING ABOOUT NOTHING

WHAT’S GONNA HAPPEN IN LONG ISLAND

CHARLES FAWKES DIES THE LAST BUT ONE OF THE LEFT WINGERS

Facebook-f Instagram