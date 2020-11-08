NAVIGATING TRAVEL BAHAMAS VISA SITE A NIGHTMARE

So The Bahamas Government through its Ministry of Tourism has rolled out a new website, forcing tourists and Bahamian citizens to take a Covid 19 PCR test and apply for a visa to come to The Bahamas. They charge 40 dollars for the visa. Forcing Bahamians to get visas to come home and pay forty dollars for it must almost certainly be unconstitutional and should be reversed. But on the more practical level, it is a nightmare navigating the site. With people being declined even though they have the all the proper information given. There is also something off about the Government storing a file based on COVID-19 to get all your personal health business in a permanent record. All of this should be challenged in court. Why the Ministry of Tourism which is not a regulatory agency but a promotional one has the responsibility for this is another issue.