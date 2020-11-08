U S IMMIGRATION TURNING BACK BAHAMIANS?

It’s not confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yet but there are a number of Bahamians who report that when you go through pre-clearance of United States Customs and Immigration in The Bahamas at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, you have to carry with you evidence that you are working. You are now to carry a job letter and a letter from your landlord saying that you live in your place. The talk is that the U S officials suspect with people not working in The Bahamas, many are fleeing to the U S to find jobs there, so they are stopping Bahamians from travelling there.