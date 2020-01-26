NICHOLAS MITCHELL AND PARTNERS START A NEW LAW FIRM

I. Nicholas Mitchell with David P Cash and Tonique K Lewis have started a new practice known as CML Chambers. The Chambers are located in the Bethell Estates on East Bay Street. The firm specializes in Criminal Defense, Civil, commercial, and constitutional law. The official launch took place at at a cocktail reception on Friday 24 January 2020. The photo shows at the reception from left Charles Banner QC (visiting from Landmark Chambers in the UK), I. A. Nicholas Mitchell, David P. Cash, Tonique K. Lewis and John Litton QC (visiting from Landmark Chambers in the UK)