Nicole Martin To Be The FNM Candidate In Nassau Village

Meanwhile, as the FNM was trying to savage the PLP’s candidate with fake news, Nicole Martin, the former President of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union, was announcing her candidacy by dancing the gangster jig in a widely circulated video in which he made herself look like a clown. Ms. Martin will have to explain to her would be constituents if she could not save the Hotel Union but singlehandedly wrecked it so that it has little or no influence today, how can she help save the country.