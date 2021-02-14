THE DECISION TO CHARGE OR NOT TO CHARGE

File photo not related

Last week, the police without the review of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) charged a case of sex with a minor of the same sex. This is an offence which was created under the Hubert Ingraham administration which draws a life imprisonment punishment, which in itself is extraordinary. However, given the prejudicial nature of these charges, it is inconceivable that in this day and time, the police are able to bring such a charge without the review of lawyers who can determine from a more objective point of view whether or not it is appropriate to bring such a charge. This practice should stop.