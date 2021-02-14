Fox Hill To Get John Pinder For The FNM

So the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis summoned the Fox Hill Constituency Association of the Free National Movement on 6 February 2021 to his office to find out what was happening in Fox Hill. Lillie, the wicked, was the first out to say that she was not in favour of Shonel Ferguson running again. Instead they wanted John Pinder, the now Director of Labour, to run. The Prime Minister promised them an answer by this weekend. So out Shonel, in John Pinder. He will be relying on Brent Symonette’s money to win the election for him. Larry Pinder, his brother, is Brent Symonette’s bag man.