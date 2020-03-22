Menu

No Bus Service

Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

20 March 2020

ATTENTION URGENT NOTICE 

From:: The Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union 

Dear our valued customers due to the Corona Virus outbreak it is regrettable to inform you that of 9am this morning all public buses will suspend services for the next  11 days…

We do apologize to you the general public we also ask that you follow our Facebook page (Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union) for updates as they come

May the lord guide and protect us all in this our time

S. Sammy. Taylor 

Public Relations 

B.U.B.D.U.

This Week's Posts

Facebook-f Instagram