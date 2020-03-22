No Bus Service

20 March 2020

ATTENTION URGENT NOTICE

From:: The Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union

Dear our valued customers due to the Corona Virus outbreak it is regrettable to inform you that of 9am this morning all public buses will suspend services for the next 11 days…

We do apologize to you the general public we also ask that you follow our Facebook page (Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union) for updates as they come

May the lord guide and protect us all in this our time

S. Sammy. Taylor

Public Relations

B.U.B.D.U.