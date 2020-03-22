No Bus Service

20 March 2020
ATTENTION URGENT NOTICE
From:: The Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union
Dear our valued customers due to the Corona Virus outbreak it is regrettable to inform you that of 9am this morning all public buses will suspend services for the next 11 days…
We do apologize to you the general public we also ask that you follow our Facebook page (Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union) for updates as they come
May the lord guide and protect us all in this our time
S. Sammy. Taylor
Public Relations
B.U.B.D.U.