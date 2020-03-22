Home
THE CHAIRMAN’S VISIT TO MANGOVE CAY AND SOUTH ANDROS
March 22, 2020
2:00 pm
Mangrove Cay
15 March 2020
Senator Fred Mitchell with Rev Moses Pennerman of Lisbon Creek in Mangrove Cay with Mrs Pennerman, Reyanna Ferguson Bain and Stalwart Councillor Calvin Brown 16 March 2020
Senator Fred Mitchell with Picewell Forbes MP and his constituent Harry Saunders in Mangrove Cay and Calvin Brown 16 March 2020.
South Andros
16 March 2020
Senator Fred Mitchell at the new gymnasium being built by MP Picewell Forbes in the Bluff, South Andros 17 March 2020
Public meeting of the South Andros Branch of the PLP
Public meeting of the South Andros Branch of the PLP
Senator Fred Mitchell with the MP Picewell Forbes at Driggs Hill in South Andros 16 March 2020 and Calvin Brown Stalwart Councillor.
Senator Fred Mitchell leaving Mangrove Cay headed to Driggs Hill in South Andros with R Whitney Bastian 16 March 2020
