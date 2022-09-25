NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Well the great chief Joe Biden, President of the United States, said last week that the pandemic is over, so it must be so, except of course in China, where his word has no sway and where people are still being quarantined for ten days before they can go about their business when arriving there.  The Chinese say they are still doing zero tolerance.  But that has meant that Bahamian diplomats have been detained in special hotels awaiting the ten day period to expire before they can go about their business.  Meanwhile, in The Bahamas, the Ministry of Health has said but for schools, the masks requirement is done.  And the tests that you have to take for covid to come into The Bahamas: well along with the requirement for a vaccination that too is also gone with the wind.  Well as we said the Great Chief has spoken.

This Week's Posts

Association of Small Island States meet with the Egyptian Foreign Minister

THE TRAFFIC JAMS IN NEW YORK FOR THE ANNUAL UN SHOW

P M AT THE U N: BLACK GOVERNED COUNTRIES MATTER TOO

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

This Month's Posts

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

FNM DEPUTY LEADER AFTER THE PM’S SPEECH

WORKER KIDNAPPED IN HAITI HAS BEEN RELEASED

New York In Pictures Last Week

The Prime Minister After His Address At The U N

Fred Mitchell With The Foreign Minister Of Brazil

Fred Mitchell With The Foreign Minister Of India

Fred Mitchell With Minister of State For Expo Of Saudi Arabia

Fred Mitchell With The Minister OF State Qatar

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

FNM DEPUTY LEADER AFTER THE PM’S SPEECH

WORKER KIDNAPPED IN HAITI HAS BEEN RELEASED

Facebook-f Instagram