NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

Well the great chief Joe Biden, President of the United States, said last week that the pandemic is over, so it must be so, except of course in China, where his word has no sway and where people are still being quarantined for ten days before they can go about their business when arriving there. The Chinese say they are still doing zero tolerance. But that has meant that Bahamian diplomats have been detained in special hotels awaiting the ten day period to expire before they can go about their business. Meanwhile, in The Bahamas, the Ministry of Health has said but for schools, the masks requirement is done. And the tests that you have to take for covid to come into The Bahamas: well along with the requirement for a vaccination that too is also gone with the wind. Well as we said the Great Chief has spoken.