FNM DEPUTY LEADER AFTER THE PM’S SPEECH

*As a Bahamian I commend Prime Minister Davis for his intervention at the United Nations 77th General Assembly concerning what I have long viewed as a concerted effort to stifle and diminish the financial services sector and economic progress in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Successive governments of the  Commonwealth of the Bahamas have been diligent, cooperative and responsive in crafting one of the most compliant and best regulated financial services sector in the world.  The ” reputational assault” on the Bahamian people and our nation cannot remain unchallenged .*

Shanendon .E. Cartwright 

