24 September 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the release of a member of The Bahamas Embassy’s locally employed personnel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, who had been kept hostage for several weeks.

According to sources, the release occurred late yesterday afternoon and was relayed to Chargé Commander Godfrey Rolle, who then informed the Ministry.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and family in their endurance throughout this ordeal.

– End –