NO SIGN OF THE FNM IN LABOUR DAY FREEPORT

The FNM leadership did not show up in Freeport for the Labour Day march but instead posted this picture in Long Island at the Long Island Regatta. From left to right” Dr. Duane Sands, Chairman, former MP Hubert Chipman, Leader of the FNM Michael Pintard, Andre Rollins, former MP for Ft Charlotte. Now why would that crew be down in Long Island? Well, the two fellows at the ends of the pictures are hungering after Adrian Gibson’s seat just in case the government wins its case against Mr. Gibson in the courts and Mr. Gibson is sent to jail. That’s something eh: the body isn’t cold yet, the seat is still occupied and warm but the vultures are out. Be careful of Rollins though.