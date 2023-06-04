TIMILEE WILLIAMS DIES TOO YOUNG

Defence Headquarters, 31 May, 2023 (RBDF): The RBDF Extends Condolences to the Family of the Late Petty Officer Timmilee Williams, who passed away on May 31, 2023.



Petty Officer Williams was a native of Green Castle Eleuthera and a graduate of Preston Albury High School. She enlisted in the Defence Force as a member of New Entry 38 Woman Entry 10 on March 17, 2003. Upon completion of New Entry Training, she was drafted to the Commando Squadron Department. Williams has also served in the Military Police and Force Protection as well as the Supply Department over her 20-year tenure in the Defence Force.



Williams is remembered by her squad mates as being extremely passionate about family and the things she cared for and made deliberate efforts to check in on their well-being. This passion was demonstrated throughout New Entry Training but more notably; her extended deployment to Freeport, Grand Bahama in the aftermath of Hurricane Frances and Jean in 2004 where she was a part of the security detail at the designated shelter. In 2010, she successfully completed the Initial Damage Assessment (IDACC) and the Shelter Management Content Course (SMCC) at NEMA.



The Commander Defence Force, Commodore Raymond King extends condolences and deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and friends of Petty Officer Williams on behalf of Himself, his Wife Executive Command Team, The Officer Corps, Warrant Officers, Senior Rates, Junior Rates, and Veterans of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.



