NURSES SAY: PAY ME WHAT YOU OWE ME

Amancha Williams, ( third from right) the intrepid president of the nurses union, stuck it to the government this past week. She said she was sick and tired of the government’s excuses. The Government owed the nurses some 162 thousand dollars for overtime work during the pandemic and the FNM would not pay. She brought the nurses out to the streets: first at the Public Health office demanding to see the minister, then at the Parliament, then at the Office of the Prime Minister. Police were sent to stop them but they were undeterred. The Prime Minister saw them on Thursday 4 February 2021 and capitulated. He said he would make sure they got all of their money by the end of the month, even if he did not get paid. Congratulations. Now for the prison officer , immigration and customs to get their money and promotions.