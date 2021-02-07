POLICE ROADBLOCKS CONTINUE IN FREEPORT

Not withstanding the withering criticism both in the Parliament and on the streets in Grand Bahama, the police have continued to stop motorists in Grand Bahama in the most blatant exercise of tone deafness on the country. The island of Grand Bahama and the city of Freeport has a roadblock on every corner. Police officers with assault weapons standing on the corners writing tickets for not having your driver’s license on you. The fine 250 dollars. Such is the desperation of the regime of Hubert Minnis extracting blood out of stone in a dead economy. What a disgrace.