OSWALD INGRAHAM IS BURIED

Former Speaker of the House of Assembly Oswald Ingraham who died on 24 November 2020 was buried in his home settlement of Tarpum Bay following a church ceremony on Saturday 12 December 2020. Mr. Ingraham who served as Speaker from 2002 to 2007 under Prime Minister Perry Christie was lauded by the state for his contribution to the country. There was a brief ceremony at the House of Assembly following his lying in state on Thursday 10 December 2020. The PLP paid tributes to him on Wednesday at their national headquarters the Lynden Pindling Centre on Wednesday 9 December 2020. The Leader of the PLP Philip Davis led the observances. He was joined by other party officers and the former Prime Minister Perry Christie.