P M AT THE U N: BLACK GOVERNED COUNTRIES MATTER TOO

To thunderous applause in the hall, the Prime Minister of The Bahamas attacked the European Union and its policies of identifying only black led countries for their sanctions in financial services. He said: “Black governed countries matter too”.

Prime Minister Philip Davis in his second annual address at the United Nations spoke to the issues of the day for The Bahamas on Saturday 24 September 2022. He addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations. The Prime Minister led with the issue of climate change. He spoke up for the unfairness of the systems of compliance by the countries of the European Union and its discriminatory nature.