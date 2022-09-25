P M AT THE U N: BLACK GOVERNED COUNTRIES MATTER TOO

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

To thunderous applause in the hall, the Prime Minister of The Bahamas attacked the European Union and its policies of identifying only black led countries for their sanctions in financial services. He said: “Black governed countries matter too”.

Prime Minister Philip Davis in his second annual address at the United Nations spoke to the issues of the day for The Bahamas on Saturday 24 September 2022.  He addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations. The Prime Minister led with the issue of climate change.  He spoke up for the unfairness of the systems of compliance by the countries of the European Union and its discriminatory nature. 

This Week's Posts

Association of Small Island States meet with the Egyptian Foreign Minister

THE TRAFFIC JAMS IN NEW YORK FOR THE ANNUAL UN SHOW

P M AT THE U N: BLACK GOVERNED COUNTRIES MATTER TOO

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

This Month's Posts

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

FNM DEPUTY LEADER AFTER THE PM’S SPEECH

WORKER KIDNAPPED IN HAITI HAS BEEN RELEASED

New York In Pictures Last Week

The Prime Minister After His Address At The U N

Fred Mitchell With The Foreign Minister Of Brazil

Fred Mitchell With The Foreign Minister Of India

Fred Mitchell With Minister of State For Expo Of Saudi Arabia

Fred Mitchell With The Minister OF State Qatar

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

FNM DEPUTY LEADER AFTER THE PM’S SPEECH

WORKER KIDNAPPED IN HAITI HAS BEEN RELEASED

Facebook-f Instagram