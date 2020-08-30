PEOPLE ARE DYING FROM COVID

This is the photo of a young mother twenty-year-old Shakinah Dean who reportedly died from Covid 19 on Thursday 27 August 2020. The complaint from the family is that there is inadequate care being provided the population. This came as the Leader of the Opposition felt compelled to leave the country because the standard of care was not up to the mark. The nurse’s union President Amancha Williams reported that nurses are not being protected by government action during the Covid 19 crisis. She said nurses are afraid. They are owed money. They are not being given the equipment. Many of them are in quarantine. So are the doctors. The government seems oblivious to the problem. Now two nurses have reportedly died. The young woman was pregnant.