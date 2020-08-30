THE NON PROFIT ACT SHOULD BE IGNORED

The Attorney General Carl Bethel was quoted in the press on Friday 28 August 2020 as saying that the new Non Profit Registration Act will be suspended in its enforcement with regard to churches and other non-profits to allow them additional time to register. The PLP opposed the provisions of the act and we think that the provisions should be repealed. In the meantime this column urges all churches and non-profits to ignore the act. The act is an unconstitutional intrusion into the private affairs of religious organizations.