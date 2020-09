Travis Robinson, FNM MP for Bain and Grants Town was a real Mister Smarty Pants last week when he wrote in advance of the Prime Minister’s last address to the nation that he anticipated another 7 day lock down. Well he was so shame the next day, the man, this Prime Minister got up on TV and did the opposite, opened the country almost fully. Only goes to show you can’t depend on Hubert Minnis and you know you cannot depend on Travis.