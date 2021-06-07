PETER GILCUD DIES

3 June 2021

The Progressive Liberal Party is saddened by the death of local basketball star and Junkanooer, Peter Gilcud.

Peter Gilcud was a proud Androsian who came to New Providence as a young boy and first made a name for himself at St. Augustine’s College. At SAC, he developed as an outstanding athlete and played a key role in the Big Red Machine winning loads of basketball championships.

His basketball skills, tough play, and academic performance earned him a scholarship at Saint Gregory’s College in Oklahoma. His dynamic play abroad earned him collegiate Hall of Fame status.

After his graduation from Saint Gregory’s, Peter used his relationships and influence to secure scholarship opportunities for many young and talented Bahamians to play collegiate sports and to study abroad.

Peter Gilcud had swagger and a larger than life personality. He was well spoken and was a successful entrepreneur.

He was community driven and passionate about feeding programmes for the less fortunate.

He leaves a legacy as a great member of the historic Beck’s Cougars Basketball Club that rivalled the Kentucky Colonels during the exciting heyday of basketball in the Bahamas decades ago. And he was the vibrant voice and showman for his beloved Saxons Superstars Junkanoo Group.

Peter Gilcud’s colourful and charismatic way of life will be missed.

On behalf of the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, Deputy Leader, I. Chester Cooper, the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I extend condolences to his immediate family and his extended family in both the sports and cultural communities.

May his soul rest eternal.

