NURSES PROTEST

2 June 2021

This is what it has come to. Student nurses cannot get qualified because they are not allowed to get their on the job training to qualify. Yet they are qualified in academics. The Hospital is in need of nurses. The Government instead of dealing with the plight of the student nurses who are ready to work and only need the internship aspect of the job to complete, are sitting at home, has decided to bring in foreign nurses. This led to the demo in the public square. No FNM MP paid attention. The Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis, the Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and the MP for Englerston Glenys Hanna Martin spoke to the nurses about their plight.