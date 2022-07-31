PM GREETS SHAUNAE: visiting with the Prime Minister Philip Davis at his office is the Bahamian track star Shaunae Miller who won the 400 metre race at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday 21 July 2022. Our photo of the week.
