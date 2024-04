PHOTO OF THE WEEK

THE CARIFTA GAMES SWIM TEAM: they are there, with all their youthful energy, with the Sports Minster predicting that they will win for The Bahamas, the Carifta swim meet for the sixth consecutive time. We wish them well in Nassau and at the Carifta Athletic Games in Grenada. Our photo of the week at the opening of the swim championships for Carifta in Nassau on Friday 29 March 2024.