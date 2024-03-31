THE NOOSE TIGHTENS AROUND TRUMP’S NECK

The press in the United States continues to give aid and comfort to the former President of the United States Donald Trump in his absolute contempt for them and the system of governance in the United States. He thumbs his nose as the processes of law. He is racist in his comments. He is a misogynist in his public views about women. He even attacks the Jews. Donald Trump seems to get his way, and there to cover it all is CNN. They do so because they must appear “balanced”.

Last week in an extraordinary revolt, the journalists of NBC had had enough. They called out publicly on their own network the decision of their bosses to hire a former election denier who served as the head of the Republican National Party. The lady enabled and promoted the lies of Donald Trump about the results of the United States election, which he falsely claimed he had won, and then urged people to overthrow the election result. Even Michael Pence, his Vice President, did not go for that.

Why do we start there? It’s because sometimes democracy can employ some foolish and tiresome tools. The tools now being employed were not meant for an obvious liar and someone who is mentally ill, maybe. How do you continue to perpetrate lie after lie and it is obvious to everyone it’s a lie, but you keep going anyway? That’s where we are. Last week, the normal rule that you are supposed to pay a bond of the entirety of the value of a judgment before you can appeal a verdict against you was suspended and the amount lowered. Mr. Trump gets away again.

He is now in the Supreme Court and they are considering whether a U S president has a permanent and universal immunity from prosecution for anything which he does while in office. We are going to see how the Republican-appointed judges in the U S Supreme Court decide this one. If they decide that he is correct, this would be the most perverse decision since Bush vs Gore stopped the legitimate count when former Vice President Al Gore was leading and simply handed the presidency to George Bush the Second.

We believe however that the forces are gathering themselves in our next-door neighbour. That what Trump is trying in the end will not work. We think that there are enough people of goodwill that we can declare that come whatever he does, the noose is tightening around the neck of Donald Trump and not a moment too soon.

