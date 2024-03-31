THE DEATH OF DON SAUNDERS

Shortly after the PLP’s Fox Hill Branch meeting ended on Wednesday 27 March 2024, the photo of Don Saunders, the former MP and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly started circulating on what’s app chats. The message, once read, seemed incredible. Was it really true? Turns out it was. Shot dead while enjoying himself in his leisure time in a robbery gone bad in a bar in Gambier. Shades of the death of the brother of Branville McCartney, the former Minister, on 25 October 2013. That is over ten years ago. Not much has changed: the violence and death on our streets that seems random and capricious, fueled by an avalanche of guns imported without let or hindrance from the United States. The US does nothing about it. Their culture of violence has infected the whole Caribbean region. Here in Nassau though, we are blaming the Haitians. But Haiti does not manufacture guns. So now another leading citizen is dead. Cut down in this prime. We rage at the wind and throw up both our hands. Plain old sadness. The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party on Mr. Saunders’ passing:

28 March 2024

It is with profound shock and horror that our community received the news of the murder of Don Saunders, former MP and Deputy Speaker. This is painful. No words are adequate to describe this unspeakable act.

He was an honourable and worthy opponent, a young man who made his contribution to the building up of the common life of our Commonwealth. He served our country with devotion and fidelity. In doing so, he broke the mold of what is often expected of young men in our country, succeeding in lifting himself by his bootstraps.

In a personal sense, we communed at the same denominational table. I watched him grow from a youngster in Freeport and in Exuma through to university, success at the Bar of England and Wales and in The Bahamas, in partisan politics and in public life as an MP and Deputy Speaker.

We are all diminished by this senseless act that has led to a senseless death and a loss to our national community.

On behalf of our Leader, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and the entire parliamentary team, our officers and members, we extend our condolences to his widow, children, and the entire family. May he rest in peace.

End

The photo shows 26 Jan 2020 with former Deputy Speaker Don Saunders and church member Anthony Roberts outside St Agnes Church with Fred Mitchell after mass.