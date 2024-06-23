PHOTO OF THE WEEK

BAHAMAS OLYMPIC BASKETBALL: this image was circulated last week as the Olympics in Paris for 2024 gets closer. The speculation is that this could be the team for The Bahamas which could include Klay Thompson, Evan Mobley, Isiah Mobley, Naz Reid, DeAndre Ayton, Buddy Hield, and Eric Gordon of the US National Basketball Association. They might play for The Bahamas and it cast a spotlight on the nation’s basketball aspirations. The image belongs to Basketball Forever. It’s our photo of the week.