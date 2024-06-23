THE FNM ARGUING OVER A PLANE FOR CHRIST SAKE

When you look at Michael Pintard and his colleagues in the House of Assembly and the Senate, they look in their suits like intelligent people. But that is quickly disabused by the things which they say and do every day.

Last week, the FNM headed by Mr. Pintard was busy attacking the government of The Bahamas because of a line item in the budget book about the acquisition of a plane. The figure reserved was 2.5 million dollars.

They wanted to know what kind of plane, was it new or old, and who was going to use it.

Mischief was afoot. This is now to demonstrate that the PLP is profligate and living the high life on the public dime.

Can you imagine intelligent people running on with this nonsense about an airplane? A couple of weeks ago it was a fake row about a car for the Prime Minister.

The car the Prime Minister uses is the same car that the High Commissioner in London drives, that the diplomats in Washington DC and in New York drive but the FNM would have the Prime Minister ride around in a Cube one supposes.

The arguments over a car and plane are so puerile and stupid. Any pretenses that these are intelligent people you are dealing with in he FNM is stripped away, once they open their mouths.

There are real issues in the country that have to be resolved but we can tell you whether in an archipelagic nation you buy a plane brand new or fixed up confiscated one, is of no importance. What is important is jobs, contracts, and roof repairs.

