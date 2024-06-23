THE FNM PARTY WHO SOLD BTC LECTURES THE PLP ON BPL

Hubert Ingraham was the FNM Prime Minister, who sold the telephone company on the grounds that this would help the deficit and national debt of the country. He sold a perfectly good and well-running company for 210 million dollars. Only it had 50 million in cash in the bank; the government took on 150 million dollars in pension liabilities when the company was sold. This essentially gave the company away for a song. The company today has stripped itself of all its employees, has the worst telephone service in the region and cannot invest properly in 5 G and other new infrastructure required in a modern country. Yet this is the crew that wants to lecture the PLP on selling national assets in BPL. BPL is not being sold. That narrative is false but we know that BTC was sold and sold at a giveaway price with poorer service than at any time than we have ever had. That is the legacy of the FNM. You can’t tell us anything.