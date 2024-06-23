THE FNM SOLD THE US SHARES OF NATIONAL INSURANCE

Keith Bell, the Housing Minister, caused a stir in the House and in the country with the news he disclosed on Monday 17 June 2024. His news was that the FNM administration whose successors in the House, Michael Pintard et al, are now complaining about raising the rates of National Insurance, sold assets of the National Insurance Board, and equities in US Blue chip companies. His argument was they cannot now complain about having to raise rates for NIB, when in fact their decision may have caused the Board to be in the dire financial situation that it’s in. In response, the FNM (and it took them a couple of days to respond) trolls circulated a Nassau Guardian story in which was reported that the Governor of the Central Bank John Rolle advised them to sell. Couple of things: first whether the Governor advised or not, the FNM made the decision. Secondly, who was the Managing Director of the National Insurance Board at the time Dr. Nicola Virgil Rolle. Who is and was she? The wife of John Rolle, the Central Bank Governor. Now that’s what you call things that make you go “ hmmm!”