PHOTO OF THE WEEK

15 NEW AMBULANCES: Prime Minister Philip Davis is shown one of the 15 new state of the art ambulances delivered from manufacturers in Spain to equip emergency centres in The Bahamas. There are more to come. The supply chain distortions took a long time to overcome and now we think the shortages should be on the way to being solved. Our photo the week. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness showing off the new ambulance 10 September 2024.