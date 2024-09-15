WHERE THE HELL DID MICHAEL PINTARD JUST COME FROM?

Michael Michael where are ya?

Gone to Eleuthera ha ha ha

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell

13 September 2024

For the past week, the people of Eleuthera and The Bahamas, suffering through power cuts and water shortages, were entertained by Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, as he gave out bottles of water in Governor’s Harbour.

Many may not remember the 1992 campaign, the last and losing campaign of Lynden Pindling’s for Prime Minister. Sir Lynden thought he had Hubert Ingraham on the ropes when he called Huert Ingraham the “delivery boy”, in answer to the slogan of the FNM in 1992 of “Deliverance”. The FNM turned that negative into a positive.

So Michael Pintard is obviously thinking that he could turn the attack of calling him the “water boy” of the port into a positive by giving out water in Eleuthera. But the pundits were quick to point out that you can’t bathe in those little bottles of water that he was giving out.

The serious point though is this was a man who told Fred Micthell that he should stay out of Grand Bahama’s business because Mr. Mitchell was from Nassau. Never mind that Mr. Pintard too is from Nassau. Yet there was Mr. Pintard in Elethera minding the business of the people of Eleuthera.

Shouldn’t the MPs of Eleuthera Sylvanus Petty and Clay Sweeting now say to Michael Pintard stay your behind in Grand Bahama, where you cannot even keep the lights on.

Now guess what? After being missing in Eleuthera giving out water, Mr./ Pintard finally showed up to his party’s rally in Freeport, saying that he agrees with the Government that the rate increase should not be given. A day late and a dollar short.

And why oh why do you have to hide behind the gown tail of the government? Either you are for it or against it. All we needed was a clear unequivocal statement by the FNM’s leader that he is against the increase and against the Grand Bahama Port Authority and stand with the people of Marco City, Grand Bahamians and Bahamians generally. That’s all.

