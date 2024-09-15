PLANE CRASH IN NORTH ANDROS AGAIN

Tribune image

Two people have lost their lives in a plane crash some eight miles off New Providence. Five people plus the pilot were on a plane bound for Andros on Thursday 12 September 2024. They took off from Nassau around midday on a five seater Aztec with Cardi Newton at the controls. When they got over Andros the story is that it was blinding rain and they could not see the runway. Even when the lights were turned on, they couldn’t see. Instead he decided to abort and return to Nassau. It is believed he ran out of gas and the plane careened into the ocean. The investigation will either support or confirm what happened but the fact is two people are dead. The man is a well-known resident Allen Russell and the other a woman Emma McQueen was on her way to her mother’s funeral. This again highlights the risks that people flying that ten minute flight between North Andros and Nassau take because there are not enough commercial seats on regularly scheduled and regulated airlines to fly to Nassau. A few years ago in 2018, six people lost their lives when a hacker flew the plane in a blinding rainstorm into the sea. He was not qualified to fly by instruments. So is this a case of here we go again?