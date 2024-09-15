THE GREAT BIG FLAM OF THE FNM OVER THE POWER RATES

The FNM are some of the greatest flammers in the world. Their leader is a great actor and dramatic artist. There they were on Thursday 12 September 2024 all dressed in their red shirts, all of them. The Leader (the missing in action Michael Pintard), the Deputy Leader, the MPs including poor Iram Lewis. They were protesting after the office hours of the power company and well after everyone else had had their say, that they too were against the power rate increases in Grand Bahama. This is what the Chairman of the PLP called: a day late and a dollar short.