HAPPY 49TH ANNIVERSARY: the Leaders of the country marked the 49th anniversary of The Bahamas by cutting the cake at the State Reception at Bahamar on 11 July 2022 from left: Ambassador Leslia Brice, Chair of the Independence Committee and Mr. Brice, Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard, Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith and Lady Smith, Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree and Lady Moree, Chester cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Mrs. Cooper. Our photo of the week.