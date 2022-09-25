AT THE FUNERAL TO END ALL FUNERALS: We agree with the social media commentator who stuck the stupid FNM trolls in the eye when they said during the campaign last year that we should not elect Brave Davis to be Prime Minister because he couldn’t travel. But now look, here he was at the funeral of the Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth with the Governor General Sir Cornelius and Lady Smith in tow and Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister in front. What a difference a year makes. Our photo of the week Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey, the funeral of Queen Elizbeth.