PIA FIXES MINNIS’ BUSINESS FOR HIM

Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is a man in search of an issue. He has been trying to upstage, and mainly does, the now leader of the FNM Michael Pintard in public. Every time that Mr. Pintard thinks that he has a secure headline, the former Prime Minister cuts the ground from under him. What a shame.

There was no exception in the attempt last week at the House of Assembly met on Thursday 15 June 2023. We will deal with Dr. Minnis elsewhere more vigorously than here but suffice it to say on this occasion that he thought he was in full flight when he got up to make some noise about a building that was being rented by the government to a company which is owned by someone who works as a consultant for the government, No rules prohibit such a contract. The question is whether or not there was an arm’s length process and all the rules were followed.

Pia Glover Rolle is the Minister of State for the Public Service and she is responsible for the day to day affairs of public accommodation for the public service. She was ready for the former Prime Minister. She told him he was barking up the wrong tree. There was nothing amiss. All the rules were followed, the procedures adhered to, the lease agreement approved at the appropriate levels and vetted the Office of the Attorney General. So what the hell was he making noise about.

Like a puppy dog, he slunk back into his shell. This is how we are supposed as PLPs to deal with Dr. Minnis.

