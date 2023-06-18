THE HAITIAN MEETING JUST SHORT OF SUCCESS

Kingston, Jamaica

11-13 June 2023

A wide cross-section of Haitian stakeholders, a microcosm of Haitian society, met in Kingston, Jamaica, at the invitation of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on 11-13 June 2023. Stakeholders welcomed the inclusive nature of the meeting.

The meeting sought to facilitate inclusive dialogue among Haitian stakeholders in an effort to find a solution to the protracted multi-dimensional crisis in which the country has been mired.

Stakeholders addressed the core issues of the interim governance measures needed to restore confidence in the transition and to ensure that the government could deliver its commitments. These commitments include the critical issue of security and stability; the organisation of credible general elections to choose a legitimate and representative government; constitutional reform; and the pursuance of fundamental reforms required to preclude a repeat of the current crisis.

Stakeholders widely expressed that there was a need to build confidence and trust in the interim administration in order to effectively address the security crisis and for preparations for elections to commence. In this regard, there was widespread stakeholder support for modification of the structures of government in the interim period.

The Interim Prime Minister, Dr Ariel Henry, committed to greater inclusiveness in governance through the establishment of a government of national unity, beginning with working with the partners of the December 21 Accord to increase the number of members of the High Transition Council (HCT) in order to include representatives of a wider group of stakeholders. In this regard, the Prime Minister made a statement to the meeting, which is attached.

Several other suggestions were made of mechanisms reflecting the spirit and intent of the Haitian constitution by implementing a governance structure based on a presidency and a prime minister. Additionally, this structure should adhere to the constitutional requirement that a minimum of 30 percent of decision-making positions be held by women.

The Eminent Persons Group was urged to continue to use CARICOM’s Good Offices to work with all stakeholders to find a definitive solution to the crisis.

The Eminent Persons Group committed to go to Haiti to continue these consultations within the next several weeks.

CARICOM reiterated its commitment to provide support for the elections including assessment of preparations for and observation of the elections.

Participants thanked CARICOM for initiating this meeting. They also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and People of Jamaica for their warm hospitality and committed to continuing the dialogue as the CARICOM Good Offices process progresses.

(THE UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION OF THE PRIME MINISTER’S LETTER FOLLOWS THE FRENCH TEXT—EDITOR)

Déclaration du Premier Ministre Intérimaire Ariel Henry at the Meeting of Haitian Stakeholders, Le 13 juin 2023

Depuis hier, j’ai entamé des consultations avec divers groupes ici présents. Aujourd’hui, j’ai eu des rencontres fructueuses avec plusieurs autres. Mon objectif était de chercher ensemble à sortir d’ici avec quelque chose pour le peuple haïtien. Et je vais continuer à discuter avec les uns et les autres en vue d’aboutir à un rassemblement de tous

Il est temps que nous mettions fin aux souffrances du peuple d’Haïti en rétablissant la paix et la justice. C’est notre volonté collective.

Nous nous sommes mis d’accord pour avoir un gouvernement plus inclusif. Nous nous sommes aussi mis d’accord pour monter un gouvernement d’unité nationale.

Pour commencer, nous travaillerons avec les partenaires de l’Accord de 21 Décembre et les autres parties prenantes en vue d’élargir la composition du Haut Conseil de la Transition à fin d’y inclure un plus grand nombre des parties prenantes ici présentes aujourd’hui. Ces changements nous permettront d’organiser des élections crédibles et de remettre en place un gouvernement sur la base de la Constitution.

Nous travaillerons avec la CARICOM pour réaliser ces changements aussitôt que possible.

Nous avons invité le Groupe de Personnes Èminentes (GPE) à s’assurer de la mise en oeuvre de ces engagements.

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF PRIME MINISTER OF HAITI’S STATEMENT IN KINGSTON 13 JUNE 2023

﻿As of yesterday, I began discussions with several groups who are here today. Today, I have also had exchanges with a number of others, my goal being to find a way to leave here with something for the Haitian people. I will continue to engage with each of them with a view to arriving at a consensus.



It is time for us to end the suffering of the Haitian people by re-establishing peace and justice. This is our collective goal.



We have agreed to having a more inclusive government. We have also agreed to establishing a government of national unity. To begin with we will work with the partners of the 21st December Agreement together with the other stakeholders with a view to increasing the composition of The Transitional Council and to include a larger number of stakeholders who are present here today.



These changes will allow us to organize free and fair elections and to put in place a government based on the Constitution.



We will work with CARICOM to achieve these changes, as soon as possible.



We have invited the Group of Eminent Persons (GEP) to ensure the implementation of these commitments.



Translated from French by Carlton L. Wright

15th June, 2023