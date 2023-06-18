THE BATTLES FOR FTX AND THE US GOVERNMENT

So as of 15 June 2023 here is the deal with regard to Sam Bankman Fried and his case for bilking billions of dollars from investors in his FTX Ponzi scheme. Mr. Bankman Fried was extradited from The Bahamas voluntarily on charges relating to the bilking of the funds, not on campaign finance charges. The warrant of surrender of The Bahamas includes only the former not the latter. Under the specialty rule, the receiving state which is the United States cannot charge the person and try him for anything other than what is in the warrant of surrender. So the charges of campaign finance have to be ignored in America. That’s because the extradition treaty says that you can only be extradited for charges from The Bahamas which matches charges in Bahamian law. We have no campaign finance laws, so no charges can ensue. The U S has now requested The Bahamas to waive the specialty rule. Mr. Bankman Fried has now gone to court in The Bahamas to force a hearing on the issue before The Bahamas makes a decision. From our point of view the answer “ no” is clear. We don’t actually know what there is to decide.